Crawley art project awarded Heritage Lottery Funding to exhibit their work at Crawley Museum

Following the success of their Nightlight Lullabies at Leonardslee Illuminated, the art piece created will be exhibited at the Rights of Passage exhibition at Crawley Museum in Spring 2022.

The company is currently looking to meet new parents to collaborate within the area.

The project gives mums the chance to share experiences

Murmation Arts will meet on zoom for 6, 1 hour sessions to chat, drink tea and share experiences of becoming a parent.

Together with Mercedes Kemp (a writer), they will write a lullaby for Crawley. The Lullaby will be recorded and played from a giant crescent moon seat at the museum.

Marion Duggan, Artistic Director said, “We are delighted to be working in Crawley. Coming out of COVID, it’s important to us to create moments to be with people, feel comforted and soothed by art’

What to expect from Crawley Museum

“Nightlight Lullabies is an important commentary on how singing can improve parents’ mental health, as well as soothe newborn babies and ultimately strengthen bonds between parent and child.

“We have taken real-life accounts of early parenthood through creative writing workshops with local parents and turned them into an informative, immersive and authentic installation for families to enjoy.”