Crawley LGBTQU+ launch Pride festival 2022: Here’s how you can get involved

Thousands of people attended the Goffs Park event last August - and this year the celebrations return on August 19, 20 and 21 and the organisers cannot wait.

And the Crawley Observer will be a partner for the event and we are delighted to be involved again.

This year’s event will see a parade march through the town for the first time.

Crawley Pride are looking for new acts for 2022

Crawley LGBTQU+ aims to represent, support, and celebrate by raising awareness of the issues & challenges the community faces.

They honour the historical movement and ultimately strive for Crawley to be a safer place for LGBTQU+ people to live and enjoy.

Vincent Mitchell, Event Organiser and Company Co-Director said: "This event was truly magical. The amount of people who thanked me was really eye opening.

Crawley Pride is back for 2022

“It was clearly evident that our organisation is not only needed in our town but also wanted. Seeing people be themselves in their home town was incredibly rewarding.

“On behalf of the whole team at CrawleyLGBTQU+, I would like to thank all the organisations and individuals that helped our vision come to fruition."

It has been reported that plans are well under way to develop last year's event. Listening to public feedback, the organisers are focusing this year on developing the trends that have been voiced.

Colour is returning to Crawley this summer

They have already made huge improvements to the site itself, bar serving times, VIP experience and have engaged more age inclusive attractions. With lots more careful planning Crawley Pride 2022 will be one not to miss.

Crawley Pride 2021 was a huge success and saw a footfall of approx 6,000 people across the August bank holiday weekend.

Crawlley LGBTQU+ engaged with multi-media outlets including the Crawley Observer, Spotted:Crawley, BBC South East (TV), ITV Meridian (TV), Suzie Radio, BBC Radio and Pink News with a large online presence.

Some of the local sponsors last year were Thales, Co-op, Metrobus, Chichester College Group, and Vodka Fitzpatrick.

If you would live to get involved - here are some of the sponsorship deals:

Bronze sponsorship £500 - package includes your business being featured on Crawley Pride’s social media accounts and website, and in a video displayed on LED screens around the event and online.

Silver sponsorship £1000 - package includes your business exclusively on a banner on the event fences, as well as your business being featured on Crawley Pride’s social media accounts and website, and in a video displayed on LED screens around the event and online. You will also receive 2 VIP weekend tickets for Crawley Pride 2022.

Gold sponsorship £2000 - package includes your business logo on: the official Crawley Pride 2022 posters, 2 banners on fences at the event, the official Pride t-shirts, and the selfie board at the event. The Gold level also includes your business being featured on Crawley Pride’s social media accounts and website, and in a video displayed on LED screens around the event and online. You will also receive 4 VIP weekend tickets for Crawley Pride 2022.

Premium Bespoke Packages - on discussion. Please contact us to arrange.

Main Sponsor - This company will be the company that donates the highest amount. If you are interested in being this year's main sponsor, please make a donation offer of over £10,000. Main sponsor offer deadline is March 31st 2022 6pm.