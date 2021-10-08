Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.
When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.
Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.
Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.
Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.
Has your pet been crowned 2020 top dog?
These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club
