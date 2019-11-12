Finalists revealed for Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020

Public voting is now open for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 and organisers are calling all food and drink lovers across the county to vote for their favourites.
The top ten finalists were announced this week for Sussex Food Producer of the Year; Sussex Farmers Market of the Year; Sussex Butcher of the Year; Sussex Eating Experience of the Year; Sussex Food Shop of the Year; and Sussex Drink Producer of the Year. Voting will be open until January 18 2020.
A whopping 18,000 public votes were received for the awards last year and the expert judging panel, chaired by local dairy farmer and Nuffield Scholar, William Goodwin, is hoping that even more people will vote this year.
Mr Goodwin said: “We say it each year, but what an exciting line up of finalists we have for 2020 and I’m delighted to see some new names as well as those more familiar on the list this year. The festive season is the perfect time of year to get out and about and sample the wonderful products from these amazing Sussex food and drink businesses and I would urge people to try out as many of our finalists as possible.
“The bar is raised higher each year in these unique awards, making the public vote a vital part of the judging process and who makes it through as a grand finalist. It only takes a minute or two and can really make a difference, so please vote for your favourite to win now.”
Entries remain open until January 3 2020 for the Sussex Newcomer of the Year category as well as Sussex Young Chef of the Year and Young Sussex Farmer of the Year.
The Grand Finalists for Sussex Street Food of the Year were revealed last month at the Live Finals.
Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on April 29 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.
To vote for your favourite food and drink produces by January 18 2020, visit: www.sussexfoodawards.biz
Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Finalists:
Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op
Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex
Boho Gelato, Brighton & Hove
Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex
Latchetts Farm, Danehill, East Sussex
Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst, West Sussex
Perfectly Preserved, Worthing, West Sussex
South Downs Honey, Lancing, West Sussex
Southview Farm Dairy, Pulborough, West Sussex
The Copper Pan Fudge Company, Chichester, West Sussex
The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex
Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd
Archers of Westfield, Westfield, East Sussex
Bramptons Butchers, Brighton & Hove
C.L.Leppard of Mayfield, Mayfield, East Sussex
Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex
Coughtrey’s Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex
Cowdray Farm Shop Butchery, Midhurst, West Sussex
Michael Courtney Butchers, Midhurst, West Sussex
New Street Butchers & Deli, Horsham, West Sussex
Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex
Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex
Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery
Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex
Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex
Hailsham Farmers Market, East Sussex
Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex
Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex
Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex
The Great Little Farmers Market, Worthing, West Sussex
Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet
Crabshack, Worthing, West Sussex
etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton & Hove
Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex
emolina, Brighton & Hove
The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex
The Earl of March Country Pub & Restaurant, Lavant, West Sussex
The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex
The Pink Cabbage Produce Co., Mayfield, East Sussex
The Seahorse Cafe, East Preston, West Sussex
Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR
Bedlam Brewery, Plumpton Green, East Sussex
Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex
Brighton Bier, Brighton & Hove
Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove
Chilgrove Spirits, Chichester, West Sussex
Drunken Berries, Chichester, West Sussex
Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex
Oxney Organic Estate, Beckley, East Sussex
Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex
Wobblegate Crushed Fruit Juices, Bolney, West Sussex
Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network
Barney’s Delicatessen, Brighton & Hove
Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex
Eggs to Apples Farm Shop, Etchingham, East Sussex
Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex
Nick the Butcher Farm Shop and Deli, Hartfield, East Sussex
Park Farm Shop, Falmer, East Sussex
Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex
The Fresh Fish Shop, Haywards Heath, West Sussex
The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex
Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex