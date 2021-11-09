10 Crawley establishments awarded a 5 star food hygiene rating

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mary Fry St Barnabas Friday Lunches at RH10; rated on November 5

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all

• Rated 5: Si's Cuppa-Love Horsebox Cafes at Worth Corner, Turners Hill Road, Pound Hill, Crawley; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Posh Club at Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Costa at Coffee Shop, Tesco Superstore, Bycroft Way, Three Bridges; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Ephesus at 15 Tilgate Parade, Tilgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Deli Cafe At KPMG at Forest Gate, 1 Tilgate Forest Business Centre, Brighton Road, Tilgate; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Mo Lin at Unit 3, 6 - 14 High Street, West Green, Crawley; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Reds Piri Piri at 1 Grand Parade, High Street, West Green, Crawley; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Goffs Manor at Old Horsham Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: