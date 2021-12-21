14 Crawley establishments handed a food hygiene rating of four stars or higher
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pier 6, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 10
• Rated 5: Shake Shack at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 10
• Rated 5: JK Munchbox at 15 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Loving Hut at 1 Southgate Parade, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Treasure Chest Softplay Centre at Treasure Chest, Unit 1, The Faraday Centre, Faraday Road; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: The Bistro at Varian Medical Systems Uk Ltd, Oncology House, Gatwick Road, Northgate; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Burger King at Food Court Kiosk 6 And 7, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: CJ's at Cjs Cafe Ltd, Unit, 1 - 5 Kingland Court, Three Bridges Road; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Coffee Zone at Three Bridges Station, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on October 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Railway at 2 - 4 Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 29
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Raj Tandoori II / Bish Bash Bosh at Raj Tandoori Ii, 11 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Chapati Junxion / Argy Bhaji / Gunda Dins at Chapati Junxion And Argy Bhaji And, Units D And E, 5 Pegler Way, West Green; rated on November 23
• Rated 4: Master Fryer at 206 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on October 9