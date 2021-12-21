14 Crawley establishments handed a food hygiene rating of four stars or higher

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Pier 6, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 10

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows

• Rated 5: Shake Shack at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: JK Munchbox at 15 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Loving Hut at 1 Southgate Parade, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Treasure Chest Softplay Centre at Treasure Chest, Unit 1, The Faraday Centre, Faraday Road; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: The Bistro at Varian Medical Systems Uk Ltd, Oncology House, Gatwick Road, Northgate; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Burger King at Food Court Kiosk 6 And 7, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: CJ's at Cjs Cafe Ltd, Unit, 1 - 5 Kingland Court, Three Bridges Road; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Coffee Zone at Three Bridges Station, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Esquires Coffee House at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Railway at 2 - 4 Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on November 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Raj Tandoori II / Bish Bash Bosh at Raj Tandoori Ii, 11 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Chapati Junxion / Argy Bhaji / Gunda Dins at Chapati Junxion And Argy Bhaji And, Units D And E, 5 Pegler Way, West Green; rated on November 23