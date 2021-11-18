Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:39 am
Dr Samuel Johnson, a pub, bar or nightclub at Doctor Samuel Johnson, Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.