Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:27 am
Updated
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:30 am
Crawley Town Football & Social Club T Bars And Redz Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Broadfield Stadium, Brighton Road, Broadfield, Crawley was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.