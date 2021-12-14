Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:42 pm
Heathy Farm, a pub, bar or nightclub at Public House, Heathy Farm, Balcombe Road, Pound Hill was given the score after assessment on November 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley' s 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.