Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating

Crawley Eagles Cricket Clubhouse at Langley Green Pavilion, Cherry Lane, Langley Green, was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Crawley man asks NHS to help more with those suffering long-term pain from vacci...

It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.