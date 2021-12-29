Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crawley Eagles Cricket Clubhouse at Langley Green Pavilion, Cherry Lane, Langley Green, was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.