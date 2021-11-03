Crawley named as one of the best places in the UK for vegetarian and vegan takeaways

The rental experts at UNCLE looked at 100 cities across the UK that offer takeaway service to reveal just how many of those are vegetarian and vegan.

Crawley came sixth in the list with 2.82% of all takeaways catering for vegans.

According to Google reviews, Sage Vegan Cafe is one of the top places for vegans in Crawley

But the town - which is currently bidding for city status - is the best in the UK for vegetarians with nearly 3% of all takeaways offering vegetarian options.

The 10 best location for vegetarian and vegan takeaways in order are Derry, London, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Worthing, Crawley, Ipswich, Cambridge, Brighton and York

Derry is the best location for vegan takeaways, with 5% of all takeaway restaurants catering for vegans.

Following on from that, London and Milton Keynes are the next best locations for vegan and vegetarian takeaways, with over 3% of all restaurants catering for vegans, with London vegetarian restaurants taking up 2% of all takeaways in the city.

