Crawley pub wins acclaim for quality of its toilets

The Jubilee Oak in High Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Jubilee Oak has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Jubilee Oak, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Stuart Barath.

Stuart said: "We are delighted with the award. "Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Jubilee Oak have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.