Crawley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Langley Green Cafe/Sizzler Peri Peri, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Langley Green Cafe, 14 Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 184 (91 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.