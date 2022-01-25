Five Crawley establishments awarded a five-star food rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa at Costa Coffee, Unit Fb.001, North Terminal Arrivals, Departures Road; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Costa Kiosk - Departures Level 1 at North Terminal Landside, Arrivals Road, Langley Green, Crawley; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: BaxterStorey At RBS Crawley at Turnpike House, 121 - 123 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on December 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Snooty Fox at The Snooty Fox, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on December 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Tilgate Bakery at 12 Tilgate Parade, Tilgate, Crawley; rated on December 20