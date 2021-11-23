Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:54 am
Snack Bar Otijolo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.
And Caprinos Pizza, a takeaway at 54 The Boulevard, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given a score of five on November 15.