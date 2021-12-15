Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley restaurants

No 1 Lounge, at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And IGrill, at 194 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex was given a score of three on November 9.

It means that of Crawley's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.