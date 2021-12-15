Food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:35 pm
No 1 Lounge, at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
And IGrill, at 194 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex was given a score of three on November 9.
It means that of Crawley's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.