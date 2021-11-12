Good Beer Guide 2022: Horley pub acclaimed for quality of its real ale

The Jack Fairman in Victoria Road is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2022, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

It is the only pub in Horley to be listed in the guide.

Jack Fairman in Horley

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Jack Fairman deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2022.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Justin More, said: “I am delighted that The Jack Fairman has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.