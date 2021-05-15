Hall & Woodhouse prepares to reopen 52 pubs as restrictions ease

Following the lifting of government restrictions, indoor table service will resume in the restaurant and bar areas of the pubs, seven of which are in Sussex. If applicable, the pub gardens will still be available for use, providing more outdoor options in the upcoming warmer months.

The Sussex pubs that will be reopening are: Black Rabbit, Arundel; Black Swan, Pease Pottage; Gardeners Arms, Ardingly; Goff’s Manor, Crawley; Hangleton Manor, Hove; Hornbrook, Horsham and the World’s End, Patching, near Worthing.

Matt Kearsey, managing director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “We are delighted to be able to fully open our doors and welcome our guests back after lockdown.

“We have taken the time to carry out refresher training for our team and have added some new menu dishes to our traditional favourites. We are really looking forward to being able to offer our guests great, safe hospitality either inside or outside over what promises to be an exciting summer.

“What the past year has taught us is that the country’s love for the pub is as strong as ever, and we are thankful that our houses get to play the part of bringing people safely back together. The support that we have received from our team and local communities during such a turbulent time has been overwhelming and we are so grateful.

“It is great to be back and fully open again to provide a place for our guests to regroup and reconnect after all this time.”

Guests are encouraged to pre-book a table online. Bookings of no more than six people will be available with a 90-minute slot at the table.

Hall & Woodhouse’s pubs with accommodation in popular tourist destinations across the country will be available for staycation bookings from Monday, May 17.