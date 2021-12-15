Horley establishment crowned Best Indian Restaurant in Surrey

Kushboo, in Balcombe Road, won Best Indian Restaurant in the county at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Held at Mayfair Venue in Romford, Essex on November 15, the prestigious annual awards celebrate the very best curry eateries in the UK and the talented, hardworking people behind them.

Kushboo owner Faruk Ali said: "We are so pleased to have won this award, especially after such a tough 18 months.

From right: Kushboo owner Faruk Ali with his head chef Abdul Rahman

"We’re a big restaurant so it did hit us hard, but luckily we were able to offer a takeaway service during the lockdowns, and thanks to a very supportive community we’re still here."

Faruk, who started the restaurant 27 years ago, believes it’s the restaurant’s combination of 'fantastic food and great customer service' that helped them win the coveted award.

More than 200 restaurants and takeaways serving curries, from Indian to Thai, were nominated for this year’s awards.

A panel of expert judges travelled around the country to find out who offered the finest cuisine, customer service and atmosphere, before picking the winners.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were set up in 2015 by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has 20 years of industry experience behind him. He has cooked for a number of well-known figures, including Theresa May.

Shorif said it was more important than ever to celebrate excellence in the industry, when so many restaurants had been badly hit by the pandemic.

He added: "After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry.

"Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities. It’s wonderful to see them all open again and thriving."