Horsham restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:01 pm
Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham' s 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.