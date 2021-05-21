Popular Crawley restaurant and bar ready to welcome customers inside

Serving up Caribbean sunshine from breakfast through to the small hours, Turtle Bay has this week welcomed customers back inside with closing time now set to a curfew-free ‘late’ once again, happy hour tropical cocktails are back on the agenda and there are gorgeous new dishes ready to roll.

Turtle Bay’s all day food menu boasts a wide selection of Carribean soul food and grazing options from their island-inspired breakfast dishes to the Jerk Pit BBQ; comforting curries to clean-eating inspired Buddha Bowls; plus an excellent range of burgers, small plates and sides.

The Turtle Bay team have been busy refining their menu throughout lockdown and the result is a brand-new range of dishes to add to the menu.

Turtle Bay is now open for bookings and walk-in reservations inside its restaurants

A Caribbean twist is given to a classic via the new Jerk Chicken Alfredo; linguine pasta covered in a mildly-spiced creamy sauce with jerk chicken and mushrooms for a comforting new fusion dish with a kick.

For the new Chilli Cheese Roti, the Bay’s beautiful homemade roti bread is grilled topped with melted cheddar, fresh chilli, rocket, garlic butter and pickled pink onions - the side dish of dreams and the perfect late night snack or lunch time treat.

The Caribbean Curry Katsu is a fantastic fusion of Japanese and Caribbean cultures, made with crispy chicken breast, scotch bonnet spiced coconut milk sauce and coconut rice and peas.

Late nights are back at the Bay too with the return of the Late Happy Hour - all of Turtle Bay’s tropical cocktails are available as 241 from 9:30pm Sunday - Thursday and 10pm Friday and Saturday right up until close (which is 11pm during the week and 1am at weekends).

Plus for those that prefer to stick to an earlier start the Bay’s Happy Hour kicks off at 10am until 7pm. It all adds up to the perfect excuse to reveal those summer outfits without being huddled by heaters and sans the big coat and thermal vest!

Cocktail highlights include the Reggae Rum Punch (Wray & Nephew, strawberry, grenadine, lime, pineapple & bitters), Koko Kolada (Koko Kanu, dark rum, pineapple juice and coconut milk), and the Side Chick Martini (White rum, passion fruit, vanilla, orange juice and prosecco shot).

Turtle Bay’s famous Bottomless Brunch is now also back inside the restaurant. Running every single day from 10am to last sittings at 3pm (5pm on Sundays), it’s a two hour long Caribbean cocktail and brunching experience - a sunshine-filled catch up event like no other including unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe or prosecco all to a soundtrack of laid back reggae beats.

Bottomless brunch includes any brunch dish - from Big Kingston Grill Down (the Bay’s Caribbean twist on a full English), to the Vegan Yardbird or the vibrant Turtle Bay take on Avocado Smash, all for £28.50 per person. It can be upgraded to include any main course dish for £32.30