The UK's fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain set to open outlet in Crawley

Fireaway will open their Crawley branch, at 14 Queensway, on Tuesday, June 15. This is a part of a process that will see the chain open 25 new branches in 25 weeks.

The company has taken great strides since it's launch in London in 2016. Fireaway now has 60 outlets across the UK, with the number set to double by the end of this year.

Fireaway’s mouth-watering menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

Among them is the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to Fireaway.

Founder of Fireaway, Mario Aleppo, said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”