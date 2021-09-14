These are 13 of the best restaurants in Crawley, according to Google reviews

And these are 13 of the best eateries in Crawley according to Google reviews.
There are many different types of eateries in Crawley from Indian and Thai to European and traditional pub grub. Which one of these restaurants is your favourite?
1. Sage
The High Street cafe has a rating of 4.9/5 from 313 reviews
2. Ephesus Restaurant Tilgate
Ephesus Restaurant in Tilgate has a rating of 4.7/5 from 369 reviews
3. Loving Hut
Loving Hut in Southgate Parade has a rating of 4.7 from 208 reviews
4. Turtle Bay
Turtle Bay has a rating of 4.2/5 from 988 reviews