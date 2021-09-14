14 of the top restaurants in Crawley

These are 13 of the best restaurants in Crawley, according to Google reviews

Everyone loves to go out for a meal with friends

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:42 am

And these are 13 of the best eateries in Crawley according to Google reviews.

There are many different types of eateries in Crawley from Indian and Thai to European and traditional pub grub. Which one of these restaurants is your favourite?

1. Sage

The High Street cafe has a rating of 4.9/5 from 313 reviews

2. Ephesus Restaurant Tilgate

Ephesus Restaurant in Tilgate has a rating of 4.7/5 from 369 reviews

3. Loving Hut

Loving Hut in Southgate Parade has a rating of 4.7 from 208 reviews

4. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay has a rating of 4.2/5 from 988 reviews

