Turners Hill curry restaurant wins top culinary award
Tarana Turners Hill was awarded Asian Restaurant of The Year in the South East of England.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:57 pm
The event took place towards the end of last year at The Great Room Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane Mayfair, London.
Managing director of the restaurant Shahjahan Talukder said: “We are extremely happy as it acknowledges the hard work and dedication we give to our customers.”
Read More
Read MoreThis is how Crawley businesses severely impacted by the Omicron variant can get ...
If you want to find out more about the restaurant, please visit: https://taranarestaurant.co.uk/