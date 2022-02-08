Two Crawley establishments awarded a five-star food rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:05 am
No 1 Clubrooms, at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.
And 58 Express, at Central Sussex College, College Road, Three Bridges was also given a score of five on December 6.
It means that of Crawley' s 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (90 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.