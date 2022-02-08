Two Crawley establishments awarded a five-star food rating

No 1 Clubrooms, at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.

And 58 Express, at Central Sussex College, College Road, Three Bridges was also given a score of five on December 6.

It means that of Crawley' s 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (90 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.