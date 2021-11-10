Two Crawley establishments awarded new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:22 am

Love Bean Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 The Pavement, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.

And The Oriental Take Away, a takeaway at 3 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 5.

