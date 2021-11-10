Two Crawley establishments awarded new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:21 am
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:22 am
Love Bean Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 The Pavement, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And The Oriental Take Away, a takeaway at 3 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 5.