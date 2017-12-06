Fun time at Carnival in 1993

Crawley Carnival in 1993 brought with it an air of adventure, with pirates and wizards galore.

It also brought rain, though that was to be expected on a Bank Holiday Monday.

These Brownies took part in the Crawley Carnival of 1993 dressed as swashbuckling pirates

The carnival was held at West Green Playing Fields – and the hardy people of the town were not put off by the dodgy weather, queueing all the way back to the ambulance station as they waited to enter the show ground.

There were some spectacular floats manned by companies and groups from all around town.

They included Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Alice in Wonderland and a couple of Wizards of Oz.

The procession was led to the show ground by Carnival Queen Natalie Newman and her Carnival Princesses.

Mayor Arthur Nickson presenting the award for best float at Crawley Carnival of 1993 to Crawley College

There was plenty of entertainment at the playing fields, including a fun fair, plenty of sideshows and even a treasure hunt.

But the star of the show was a 12-year-old lad called James Bailey, who shrugged off the inconvenience of a broken arm to show off his motorcycle skills with the stunt team The Magnificent Seven.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures – and can anyone remember the names of the Carnival Princesses?

These dwarfs at Crawley Carnival of 1993 were from The Larkins

Crawley's 1993 Carnival Queen Natalie Newman, centre, with her Princesses