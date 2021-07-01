£45,000

12 of the most affordable properties on the market in Crawley on Zoopla

If you are a first time buyer, an investor or looking to downsize later in life, these properties might be for you.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 8:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 8:32 pm

Here are 12 of the most affordable properties in Crawley, available via Zoopla.

1. Pegler Way, £45,000

Shared ownership (25% share). A modern one bedroom fifth floor apartment, located in the heart of Crawley Town Centre.On with Zoom995

2. Oak Road, £70,000

A one bedroom first floor retirement apartment at 'Homethorne House' which was constructed by McCarthy & Stone (Developments) Ltd Located close to Crawley town centre and offering spacious living accommodation.

3. Southbrook, £85,000

A ground floor studio flat that benefits from off street parking, well located for the Shopping and Recreational amenities of Crawley.

4. Pegler Way, £88,000

Cash buyers only! This ground floor apartment is presented in excellent condition and with no upper chain is ready to move straight into. Enviably located within walking distance to the town centre as well having an allocated parking space. On with Cubitt&West

