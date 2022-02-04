Kilnwood Vale, Faygate. Photo from Zoopla.

14 cheapest flats for sale in Horsham

Here is a list of the 14 cheapest flats for sale on Zoopla in the Horsham area.

By Megan O’Neill
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:54 pm

All photos and details are from Zoopla.

1.

Kilnwood Vale, Faygate, RH12. 2-bed flat for sale for £70,000. Last home remaining on this exciting new development at Kilnwood Vale. An excellent opportunity to purchase this two bedroom first floor apartment with an allocated parking space from an initial 25% share. Photo from Zoopla.

Photo Sales

2.

Somerset Road, Faygate, RH12. 2 bed flat for sale for £87,000. A spacious first floor apartment with allocated parking space located on the popular Kilnwood Vale development. Photo from Zoopla.

Photo Sales

3.

Rookfield Road, Faygate, RH12. 1 bed flat for sale for £89,250. Virtual viewing available! Homes Partnership is delighted to offer for sale on a part buy, part rent basis, this beautifully presented, one bedroom ground floor flat located on the Kilnwood Vale development. Photo from Zoopla.

Photo Sales

4.

Kilnwood Vale, Faygate, RH12. 2 bed flat for sale for £112,000. Shared ownership Two bedroom apartment available to purchase from a 40% share at £112,000 with a deposit of £5,600. Full market value £280,000. Shares are available to purchase from 25% - 75%. Photo from Zoopla.

Photo Sales
HorshamZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4