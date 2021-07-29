Development site near Gatwick sells for £1.4 million

Land east of The Close in Horley was among 112 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday, July 28.

The land is currently used as a commercial vehicle depot and haulage contractor’s yard and extends to 0.65 hectares (1.60 acres).

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “This was a major sale. Although we are not aware of the buyer’s intentions, we do know that the site has also been allocated for residential use within the Reigate and Banstead Local Plan.

“We were also of the view that the site may be suitable for a wide variety of uses and may be ideally located for use as airport parking, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The storage yard is situated less than two miles from Horley town centre and less than a mile by foot from Gatwick Airport, or three miles by car.

With access along The Close from Balcombe Road (B2036) much of the site has a hardstanding surface and comprises open plan storage area with mains electricity and water. The site is secured by metal fencing along the perimeter and automated gate.

Along with potential for re-development, the site has an established use and would suit continued use for this purpose.

Portable buildings on the site were not included in the sale.

The next auction is on Wednesday, September 22; lot entries close on August 20 and the catalogue is available from September 3.