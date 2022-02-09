Why rent when you can buy this fantastic apartment, offered for sale on a shared equity basis. The purchase price is for a 60% share with the remaining equity share owned by Landspeed.

Built by Crest Homes in 2019 this spacious town centre apartment provides well planned accommodation. Located on the second floor the front door leads to entrance hall, the open plan living/dining room & kitchen is a great space with plenty of room for sofas and chairs to relax as well as having room for a dining table and chairs, double glazed door lead to the private balcony.

The kitchen area is fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units with complimentary working surfaces and appliance space. There are two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom which completes the internal accommodation. There is a secure gated underground parking space. For sale from Purplebricks via Zoopla

