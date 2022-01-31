The Manor House is a handsome and substantial nine/ten bedroom Grade II* listed residence set in an idyllic location in the heart of Charlwood Village, dating we understand from around 1460.

The property has been respectfully and stylishly renovated to an exceptionally high standard by the current owners, creating a charming and immaculately presented family home set in grounds extending to some 3.47 acres and incorporating excellent leisure facilities.

The property is approached via a gated, tree lined driveway and is set in secluded grounds offering an ideal balance of a semi-rural location as well as village amenities in walking distance. Originally forming part of the larger estate of Manor House Farm, the property enjoys a colourful and glamorous past, having previously been home to the actress Dame Gladys Cooper and motorcycle racer, Barry Sheene. The oldest parts of the property date back to Medieval times with later additions in the Tudor, early and late Victorian periods.

However the new owners choose to utilise the rooms of The Manor House, the ambience is undoubtedly welcoming and befitting of the superb setting.

On the market for £2,250,000. Contact Jackson-Stops in Reigate.

1. A magnificent manor house Nine to ten bedrooms in Charlwood, Horley Photo Sales

2. A magnificent manor house Nine to ten bedrooms in Charlwood, Horley Photo Sales

3. A magnificent manor house Nine to ten bedrooms in Charlwood, Horley Photo Sales

4. A magnificent manor house Nine to ten bedrooms in Charlwood, Horley Photo Sales