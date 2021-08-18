Here is how much Crawley house prices increased in June - and how it compares to the South East as a whole

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 4.7% annual growth.

The average Crawley house price in June was £292,711.1676, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Crawley rose by £13,000 – putting the area 62nd among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the South East, where prices increased 2.6957756%, and Crawley underperformed compared to the 4.4989563% rise for the UK as a whole.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hastings, where property prices increased on average by 18.5%, to £252,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Runnymede gained 0.9% in value, giving an average price of £433,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Crawley in June – they increased 2%, to £585,233.917 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.5%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 5.6% annually; £377,291.3954 average

Terraced: up 1.5% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £290,442.833 average

Flats: up 1.4% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £191,010.4216 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Crawley spent an average of £264,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £24,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £331,000 on average in June – 25.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Crawley compare?

Buyers paid 17.8% less than the average price in the South East (£356,000) in June for a property in Crawley. Across the South East, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £650,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as in Crawley. Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Southampton (£218,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.2 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £99,000).

Factfile

Average property price in June

Crawley: £292,711.1676

The South East: £355,948.2873

UK: £265,668.1787

Annual growth to June

Crawley: +4.7%

The South East: +10.5%

UK: +13.2%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Hastings: +18.5%