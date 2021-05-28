Look inside dream Sussex home with huge heated outdoor swimming pool, cinema, gym and wine cellar

It was added to and extended in 1837 by Henry Harrison, and when Sir James Roberts purchased the property in 1923 he changed its name from The Old Vicarage to Grangewood House.

It has since had various uses including a country house hotel, a residential home, and RAF officers’ accommodation during WWII.

Currently, it’s a luxurious six bedroom home, which has been immaculately refurbished, on an eight acre plot with formal gardens, pool area, an orchard and woodland.

It is on the market for £3,500,000 and can be found via Zoopla.