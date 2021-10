Every part of the ground floor reception areas are designed to be large open plan areas with beautiful vaulted beamed ceilings.

With six bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms and its own fishing lake, this house is a forever home for any family.

The agents describe it as ‘probably one of the finest barn conversions in Sussex’ and it has an asking price of £2,000,000 to £2,400,000.

It is located in Rushlake Green, East Sussex.

Photos and information via Zoopla.

