Look inside this 6-bed semi-detached home on the market for £1,000,000

The beautifully renovated Grade II listed property has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The home is situated in the heart of Horsted Keynes, a sought-after historic village popular for its picturesque setting, thriving community and convenient proximity to Haywards Heath’s railway station.

The property was originally two separate homes, one of which is listed Grade II and is believed to date from 1560, the other the original Forge, believed to date from the eighteenth century.

It has been converted to create a wonderful family house that both meets modern expectations of comfort and style, whilst retaining all the period charm of the original houses.

The Forge has floor to ceiling glazing ensuring natural light floods through the house, original exposed beams and open plaster, giving plenty of character.

There are six bedrooms situated on the first floor, served by a stylish main bathroom with double shower and bath, a shower room and a WC, and reached by two staircases, one in each wing of the house.

One of the bedrooms can be accessed from either wing, and could be used as a playroom or first floor sitting room.

The Forge is approached via a brick pathway from Station Road, and there is a pretty, cottage style front garden with rose and holly bushes.

It has a fully enclosed rear garden has a brick paved terrace.

The remainder of the garden is mainly laid to lawn with established shrubs and magnolia and cherry blossom trees at the boundary.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

1. Station Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. Station Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

3. Station Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

4. Station Road, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales