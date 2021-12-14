Look inside this luxurious home with heated 19ft pool on the market for £1,895,000 near Horsham.

Inside the home are five bedrooms, a spacious drawing room with fireplace, a family/dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, and a study.

The recently renovated home has a modern, contemporary style with Versace, Seletti and Hive smart systems installed.

The home has a luxurious feel with vaulted ceilings and a galleried staircase looking over the entrance hall.

The master bedroom has discreet walk-behind wardrobes with marbled en-suite bathroom equipped with a large walk-in shower and twin wash hand basins.

The family bathroom is as equally well equipped with a wet room style open shower with remote controlled facility, finished with Toto and Grohe smart appliances.

There is a freestanding bath with waterfall tap along with a wash hand basin and low-level WC, all finished to a contemporary style.

There are three further bedrooms all of which have an en-suite shower room.

Double doors from the kitchen lead to the second patio area.

With a plot of approximately 4.98 acres, the home also has a landscaped garden with areas of woodland, lawn, an allotment with two greenhouses, a pond, and a patio area perfect for alfresco dining.

The outbuilding also has a 19 foot hydropool swim spa and hot tub.

The property is accessed via electrically operated gates which leads to a detached double storey garage.

Located on Handcross Road, Plummers Plain, RH13 this home is in a semi-rural area just four miles south of Horsham town.

All photos from Zoopla.

