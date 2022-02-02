The house in Haslingbourne Lane, in Petworth has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Positioned within approximately nine acres of private gardens and rolling paddocks lies the Grade II-listed Gorehill House.

It is set upon south-facing slopes that sit above Petworth, and was built in 1872 by the celebrated architect R Norman Shaw in a style faithful to the Sussex Weald vernacular.

The house is approached by a long private driveway lined with mature rhododendrons and a rich array of established shrubs and mature trees.

On the ground floor there is a drawing-room, sitting room and library, each with working open fireplaces, simple cornicing and soaring ceilings; two rooms have French windows to the paved terrace. The dining room is positioned to the west, with views of the garden framed through an enormous aspect of stone-framed windows.

The service wing to the north remains unmodernised; home to a flower room with its original sink, a utility with huge storage cupboards, a boot room, cellars with a wine store, and a walk-in larder with mesh-covered windows to allow for the circulation of air.

At the rear is a large country-style kitchen with granite worktops, a gas Aga and Lacanche cooker, and a window onto the courtyard where barbecues and alfresco dining take place in warmer months.

There are five bedrooms across the first floor and four bathrooms between them; two of these are en-suite. The three largest rooms are set on the southerly side of the plan and from their elevated positions, every window is a picture of some of England’s loveliest countryside.

The third floor acts as a large apartment, with four rooms arranged around a central bathroom and kitchenette.

Petworth Park is close for walks and biking, as is the National Trust’s Petworth House which sits in 700 beautiful acres of parkland.

The property is on the market for £5,000,000 with Inigo on Zoopla

