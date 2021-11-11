New collection of Shared Ownership apartments in Crawley as demand continues to increase

For buyers wanting to step on the ladder whilst making the most of city and countryside living, St Arthur Homes is preparing to launch a new collection of stylish Shared Ownership apartments in Forge Wood in Crawley, in partnership with housebuilder Taylor Wimpey this November.

Located in the heart of the new Forge Wood neighbourhood, St Arthur Homes’ collection of two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments have been carefully designed to connect seamlessly with the local surroundings whilst offering modern contemporary interiors.

Ideal for first-time buyers looking for an affordable opportunity without compromising on style or location, Forge Wood provides an attractive work-life balance coupled with easy travel into the capital.

Prices for Shared Ownership homes at Forge Wood will start from £114,750 for a 45% share of a two-bedroom apartment with a full market asking price of £255,000.

Each of the 24 two-bedroom apartments have been designed to a very high specification throughout, providing spacious and versatile layouts, with elegant modern interiors. Open plan living, kitchen and dining areas offer a flexible space for eating, relaxing or working from home.

Kitchens come complete with a selection of integrated Zanussi appliances with on-trend laminate worktop, glass splashback, soft close kitchen cabinets and Karndean flooring for a fuss-free cooking and dining experience.

All apartments feature mirrored sliding wardrobes to the primary bedrooms and selected homes enjoy access to ensuite bathrooms. Each property has the added convenience of one allocated parking space.

Beyond the homes at Forge Park, a wealth of community amenities awaits future residents from the wide expanses of green spaces around the development, a school sport pitch with upcoming convenience stores, community hall and central parkland all in the works.

Louise Mills, Sales & Marketing Director for St. Arthur Homes comments: “We are very excited to bring to the market this collection of stylish Shared Ownership homes in partnership with Taylor Wimpey.

This is a truly unique collection of homes that gives first-time buyers the chance to purchase a stunning new home that comes with an impressive specification, in an attractive and well- connected setting.

At St. Arthur Homes we are passionate about offering inspiring homes that are affordable without the need for buyers to make compromises on specification or location. With only 24 homes launching in this desirable location, we expect demand to be high and would urge any prospective purchasers to register their details as soon as possible.”

Living at Forge Wood will enable future residents to make the best of city and countryside living with Crawley Town minutes away with a wealth of modern-day amenities and leisure facilities whilst the Forge Wood development itself is set in an idyllic tree lined location.

Connectivity is yet another attractive aspect of Forge Wood with Crawley Town Centre less than 5 miles away and Gatwick Airport less than a mile away. Commuters to London can benefit from direct trains from Gatwick station to Victoria, Blackfriars and London Bridge stations while Brighton Beach is 28 miles to the South.