See inside the most expensive home for sale in and around Crawley on Zoopla

This five-bed detached house in Turners Hill Road, Worth, is up for sale for £1,850,000.

It's described on Zoopla as 'a striking contemporary home with excellent eco-credentials and stunning interiors,' and has a striking landscaped terrace.

The description adds: "The Spiral is a wonderful contemporary house, offering a layout that is both stylish and practical, with excellent eco credentials including geo-thermal and solar energy and a state of the art heat and energy recovery system, delivering minimal running costs.

"The materials used in the construction of the house echo the surrounding natural landscape, and the interiors have a unique contemporary finish, with splashes of vibrant colour adding interest."

Square Footage: 3724 sq ft

Acreage: 0.59 Acres

The property can be viewed on Zoopla and is on sale with Savills, Haywards Heath. Call 01444 683696

