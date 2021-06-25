See inside West Sussex’s most expensive home on Zoopla
A stunning six-bed home West Sussex is on the market for £10million.
Tall Trees, in Angmering, between Littlehampton and Worthing, was completed in 2013 and boasts a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, library, cinema room, study, a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and indoor swimming.
And at £10million, it is the most expensive home in the county on Zoopla
Outside there is a courtyard, alled garden, formal gardens and a hard tennis court, as well as a summer house, gardener’s store and two triple garages. There is even a staff cottage, with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room.
