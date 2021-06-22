Leasam House, via Zoopla

Take a look at the most expensive house in East Sussex

Leasam House, Rye has 11 bedrooms and is on the market for a guide price of £7,500,000.

Tuesday, 22nd June 2021

The property in Leasam Lane, Rye is for sale with Savills the Georgian mansions has been beautifully refurbished mixing period features with contemporary living and has glorious formal gardens.

1. Beautiful views

The house has been reconfigured to provide an excellent flow of accommodation combining formal and informal areas, creating a supremely comfortable and luxurious environment. Picture via Zoopla

2. Garden

The site has a long and fascinating history dating back to the 13th century. The then Manor House was purchased and demolished in 1790 by a local banker and Town Clerk of Rye, Jeremiah Curteis. Picture via Zoopla

3. Entertainment suite

The house has its own cinema to enjoy with family and friends. Picture: Zoopla

4. Tennis court

The delightful gardens have both formal elements, with terraced lawns, mellow stone paths and steps with brick retaining walls forming a backdrop for the colourful flowerbeds, and informal areas with shrubs and ornamental/specimen trees.

