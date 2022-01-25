This period detached family home, that dates back to 1642, covers an outstanding 3,672 sq ft of airy living accommodation whilst further benefiting from a rural location and an incredibly convenient distance to Crawley Town Centre, Gatwick Airport as well as many local amenities.

The property opens with a grand hallway entrance that elegantly flows in to the vast downstairs living accommodation with three receptions rooms. This living space offers a dual aspect as well as an adjoining versatile living area that holds an endless limit of potential. Each reception room has a spectacular inglenook fireplace adding to the country home feel this property oozes throughout.

Proceeding on from the living area is a large and airy study room that grants direct access to the completely private and tranquil rear garden which has the added benefit of a brick built original well. Concluding the lower floor of this spectacular property is a sizable fitted kitchen that comes complete with ample storage space, a utility room that connects to the kitchen, a generously sized WC/cloakroom.

The first floor of this enchanting home consists of five very well sized double bedrooms and two generously proportioned bathroom/shower rooms which have been finished to a modern standard without taking anything away from the character of the property.. Leading to the upper floor there is beautiful landing with two further double bedrooms. With the additional benefit of a very large driveway and a garage too

