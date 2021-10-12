Pallant Court lies at the very heart of the city in the elegant Georgian surroundings of the Pallants, a discreet backwater yet within yards of the pedestrianised city centre. This is a rarity, an elegant Georgian townhouse of some 5,339 sq ft plus generous cellars, complete with south facing walled garden, private parking and garaging. The house underwent a roof to cellar programme of restoration some 10 years ago. The owners were painstaking in their attention to detail, determined to recreate the original Georgian elegance of the property's first owners, whilst introducing all the modern refinements we need for today's comfortable living. The restoration included recreating more than 40 metres of different cornices and mouldings by hand and a dozen doors to match the few remaining originals. It is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £3.5m. Full details are available on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla