The property, which is near Lindfield, was listed on Zoopla on Monday (December 20) for £850,000 through PSP Homes.

The home is Freehold with a spacious and flexible living space, and has a kitchen/breakfast room with granite worktops and neff appliances.

It also has three reception rooms, four double bedrooms, a west-facing garden and a garage.

There is no onward chain.

The 16ft dining room is adjacent to the sitting room and interconnects via sliding doors.

The kitchen/breakfast room has granite worktops, a breakfast bar and a range of integrated neff appliances.

The rear garden enjoys a favoured westerly aspect and there is a paved terrace, expanse of lawn and established borders and beds.

The family home is believed to have been built in the mid-1970s.