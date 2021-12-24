The rear garden enjoys a westerly aspect. Picture: PSP Homes.

Take a look inside this excellent detached family house in a sought-after West Sussex location

A beautiful four-bed detached house is for sale in West Sussex, offering a perfect family home in the sought-after location of Gatesmead.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:27 pm
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 1:31 pm

The property, which is near Lindfield, was listed on Zoopla on Monday (December 20) for £850,000 through PSP Homes.

The home is Freehold with a spacious and flexible living space, and has a kitchen/breakfast room with granite worktops and neff appliances.

It also has three reception rooms, four double bedrooms, a west-facing garden and a garage.

There is no onward chain.

See the property here.

1.

The 16ft dining room is adjacent to the sitting room and interconnects via sliding doors. Picture: PSP Homes.

2.

The kitchen/breakfast room has granite worktops, a breakfast bar and a range of integrated neff appliances. Picture: PSP Homes.

3.

The rear garden enjoys a favoured westerly aspect and there is a paved terrace, expanse of lawn and established borders and beds. Picture: PSP Homes.

4.

The family home is believed to have been built in the mid-1970s. Picture: PSP Homes.

