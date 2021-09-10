The farmhouse located in an idyllic, semi-rural position in the village of Piltdown near the towns of Uckfield and Lewes. With an abundance of character, it is a rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding example of a Sussex home finished to an incredibly high standard throughout complete with garaging, indoor pool and steam room and self-contained two bedroom detached annexe.
The property is on the market with Lewes Estates for offers in the region of £3.5m. For more information visit the Zoopla website.
Page 1 of 4