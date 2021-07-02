The stunning interior

The most expensive property for sale within five miles of Crawley - and it includes a swimming pool, stables, tennis court and two flats

There are some nice properties for sale in Crawley at the moment - but you don't have to travel too far to find some very expensive gems.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:13 pm

Currently on Zoopla, the most expensive property within five miles of Crawley is this stunning six-bedroom house in Warnham complete with a swimming pool, extensive equestrian facilities and a tennis court.

In the total the property covers 33 acres and has two 2-bedroom flats.

This property is on sale with Savils - Petworth.

1. The most expensive house for sale within 5 miles of Crawley

The property covers 33 acres

2. The most expensive house for sale within 5 miles of Crawley

The kitchen

3. The most expensive house for sale within 5 miles of Crawley

The stunning grounds

4. The most expensive house for sale within 5 miles of Crawley

Warnham Lodge Farm enjoys an idyllic rural situation, set far back from a quiet country lane

