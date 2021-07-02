The most expensive property for sale within five miles of Crawley - and it includes a swimming pool, stables, tennis court and two flats
There are some nice properties for sale in Crawley at the moment - but you don't have to travel too far to find some very expensive gems.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:13 pm
Currently on Zoopla, the most expensive property within five miles of Crawley is this stunning six-bedroom house in Warnham complete with a swimming pool, extensive equestrian facilities and a tennis court.
In the total the property covers 33 acres and has two 2-bedroom flats.
This property is on sale with Savils - Petworth.
SEE ALSO The 12 most expensive properties for sale in the Crawley and surrounding areas according to Zoopla | See inside the most expensive home for sale in and around Crawley on Zoopla
Page 1 of 5