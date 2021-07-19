The current owners of Hope Farm, in The Haven, near Billingshurst converted a rank of barns into the beautifully presented Grade II listed four bedroom house that is seen today – which has been painstakingly renovated to create an exceptional family home finished to the very highest standards. The entrance opens onto a reception hall and a corridor which provides access to the boot room, utility room and WC as well as the sitting room. From this there is access onto the family kitchen and breakfast room which boasts lovely views over the land and beyond. The sitting room gives access on both sides, firstly to the loggia which leads to the beautifully created entertaining barn which houses the formal dining area and the drawing room. From here you will find a guest en-suite. The sitting room also provides access to the principle bedroom suite with dressing area and en-suite as well as the guest en-suite bedroom and into the attic where a further dressing room can be found. There is also an annexe with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room which is connected to the property but has a separate access. The property also has a separate office. The gardens at Hope Farm have been beautifully landscaped and boasts lawns, stunning herbaceous borders and mature specimen trees around the whole of the property. There is a sheltered kitchen garden with a greenhouse which provides a cutting garden.