Dating from the 1930s, The Armoury in Warninglid Lane was also used as a squash court before its owners gave it a unique makeover.

The home is being sold by Savills Haywards Heath and is set in roughly 0.76 acres of grounds.

All three bedrooms are on the ground floor and the conversion gives the property a contemporary, industrial feel with exposed brickwork, concrete wall finishes and commercial-grade laminate flooring.

To find out more about The Armoury, call Savills Haywards Heath on 01444 446000.

1. Open plan The first floor is entirely open plan and has a huge glass lantern across most of the roof. Picture: Savills Haywards Heath. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The first floor offers a modern living area with rural views and the versatility to create various seating, dining and work spaces. Picture: Savills Haywards Heath. Photo Sales

3. First floor The first floor is entirely open plan and flooded with natural light. Picture: Savills Haywards Heath. Photo Sales

4. The first floor is entirely open plan and flooded with natural light. Picture: Savills Haywards Heath. Photo Sales