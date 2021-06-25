Friary Close is a unique detached Georgian in Chichester which has been completely renovated, with a unique blend of character features, period elegance and modern fittings. Arranged over three floors, the majority of rooms having views south and west over the gardens and some with views of Chichester Cathedral. On the ground floor, there is a beautifully appointed, state-of-the-art kitchen/breakfast room, a charming orangery, dining room and separate study, as well as a cellar below. There is a magnificent drawing room with access to a terrace on the first floor, as well as a sitting room the principal bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom. On the second floor there is a further bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom and dressing room with wardrobes, as well as a bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, there is an extensive area of parking and the superb landscaped gardens with lawn and raised stone terrace areas. A particularly interesting and unusual feature is part of the original Roman city wall which encases the rear garden and includes a 30ft tunnel leading from the front of the house to the rear gardens. Take a look through the photos of this Friary Lane home – on the market for £2,500,000 with Henry Adams on Zoopla.